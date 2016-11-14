Three Teens Killed In Area Accident
Three teenagers, including one from Milan, were killed in an accident in Schuyler County on Sunday afternoon. Alexis Shaw, 15, of Milan, along with Laticia Potter, 18 of Queen City and Jason Sanning, 16 of Kirksville, were killed after being ejected from a truck that was traveling on Route D, five miles southwest of Downing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Republican-Times.
