Services held for Missouri soldier killed in Jordan
Matthew Lewellen was one of three U.S. Army sergeants from the 5th Special Forces Group from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, killed in early November in a shooting outside the base in southern Jordan. The Kirksville Daily Express reports that services for Lewellen, a former Kirksville High School prom king and football and track standout, were held Saturday at the Kirksville Primary School gymnasium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Kirksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ariel Johnston
|Dec 15
|sugar daddy
|3
|Sex offender fails to report (Dec '07)
|Dec 15
|just sayin
|9
|Whew in kirksville can I find some goods
|Dec 15
|just sayin
|2
|Schappi Dairy
|Sep '16
|kay4173
|1
|GENE McCLURE
|Aug '16
|INDIANGURL68
|1
|so who went to school with the roofie king (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|sig tau brother
|3
|Myra Billington (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|Home wrecked surv...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kirksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC