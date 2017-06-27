Uber board member who resigned over s...

Uber board member who resigned over sexist comment is key investor in KeyArena deal

Wednesday Jun 14

David Bonderman, who resigned from Uber's board last night after he made a "disrespectful" comment during a leadership meeting called to address sexism in the workplace, has a variety of ties to the Seattle area. The Oak View Group, of which Bonderman is a partner, was chosen by the city last week to renovate the KeyArena .

