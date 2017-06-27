Uber board member who resigned over sexist comment is key investor in KeyArena deal
David Bonderman, who resigned from Uber's board last night after he made a "disrespectful" comment during a leadership meeting called to address sexism in the workplace, has a variety of ties to the Seattle area. The Oak View Group, of which Bonderman is a partner, was chosen by the city last week to renovate the KeyArena .
