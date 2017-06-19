EvergreenHealth Medical Center earns top honors for nurse employer
Over the past two years, Nurse.org collected more than 39,000 reviews from nurses about their workplace satisfaction. Reviews in Washington state have revealed that EvergreenHealth Medical Center has one of the highest levels of satisfaction among its nursing workforce.
