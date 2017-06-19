EvergreenHealth Medical Center earns ...

EvergreenHealth Medical Center earns top honors for nurse employer

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Redmond Neighborhood Blog

Over the past two years, Nurse.org collected more than 39,000 reviews from nurses about their workplace satisfaction. Reviews in Washington state have revealed that EvergreenHealth Medical Center has one of the highest levels of satisfaction among its nursing workforce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redmond Neighborhood Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kirkland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft issues more security patches for oldera Jun 13 thx Wanna Cry 1
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Jun 8 rrs 19
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Apr '17 Qween Sophia 27
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Apr '17 slick willie expl... 46
ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12) Apr '17 skoop98021 14
Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE Mar '17 Shesaid 1
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
See all Kirkland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kirkland Forum Now

Kirkland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kirkland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Kirkland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC