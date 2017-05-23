WA: Metro Launches Crackdown on Rule-Bending Cars at Park-and-Ride Lots
May 24--After years of letting park-and-ride users bend the rules, King County Metro has decided to crack down. Transit staff will patrol the Eastgate, Kingsgate, Redmond and Northgate bus stations and order a tow truck to remove vehicles that are repeatedly parked for nontransit purposes.
