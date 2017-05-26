Scoop: Steve Harvey's Funderdome on Abc - Wednesday, June 14, 2017
The seed-funding competition reality series "Steve Harvey's FUNDERDOME," airing on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 , on The ABC Television Network, features two aspiring inventors going head-to-head to win over a live studio audience to fund their ideas, products or companies. The audience will represent the "customer," and since the customer is always right, they will be voting to determine the winner.
