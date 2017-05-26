Scoop: Steve Harvey's Funderdome on A...

Scoop: Steve Harvey's Funderdome on Abc - Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The seed-funding competition reality series "Steve Harvey's FUNDERDOME," airing on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 , on The ABC Television Network, features two aspiring inventors going head-to-head to win over a live studio audience to fund their ideas, products or companies. The audience will represent the "customer," and since the customer is always right, they will be voting to determine the winner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kirkland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Apr '17 Qween Sophia 27
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Apr '17 slick willie expl... 46
ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12) Apr '17 skoop98021 14
Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE Mar '17 Shesaid 1
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
See all Kirkland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kirkland Forum Now

Kirkland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kirkland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Kirkland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,270 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC