Scoop: FUNDERDOME - Series Premiere on ABC - Sunday, June 11, 2017

The premiere of the seed-funding competition reality series "Steve Harvey's FUNDERDOME," airing on SUNDAY, JUNE 11 , on The ABC Television Network, features two aspiring inventors going head-to-head to win over a live studio audience to fund their ideas, products or companies. The audience will represent the "customer," and since the customer is always right, they will be voting to determine the winner.

