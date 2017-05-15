Manka Dhingra talks about her Senate ...

Manka Dhingra talks about her Senate seat plans

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Northwest Asian Weekly

Manka Dhingra believes in conversations that affect change in race relations, education, transportation, and making Washington state as liberal as it is perceived. Dhingra is a working mom, a senior deputy prosecuting attorney, and the Democrat candidate that the party hopes will help them claim the Washington state Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kirkland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Apr 21 Qween Sophia 27
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Apr '17 slick willie expl... 47
ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12) Apr '17 skoop98021 14
Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE Mar '17 Shesaid 1
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
See all Kirkland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kirkland Forum Now

Kirkland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kirkland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
 

Kirkland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 281,049,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC