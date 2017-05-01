INRIX Selected by Iowa DOT to Provide Real-Time Traffic and Road Safety Services
KIRKLAND, Wash. INRIX, Inc., the world leader in connected car services and transportation analytics, today announced that the Iowa Department of Transportation is now utilizing INRIX traffic services to monitor, measure and manage the state's road network.
