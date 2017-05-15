Innovation Triangle launches survey o...

Innovation Triangle launches survey on carsharing

The partners in the Innovation Triangle today launched a new survey designed to gauge demand for carsharing service on the Eastside. The carsharing survey is now available through Aug. 1. The Innovation Triangle is a partnership between Bellevue, Kirkland and OneRedmond to address common economic development initiatives for the Eastside communities.

