Innovation Triangle launches survey on carsharing
The partners in the Innovation Triangle today launched a new survey designed to gauge demand for carsharing service on the Eastside. The carsharing survey is now available through Aug. 1. The Innovation Triangle is a partnership between Bellevue, Kirkland and OneRedmond to address common economic development initiatives for the Eastside communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.
Add your comments below
Kirkland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Apr 21
|Qween Sophia
|27
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr '17
|slick willie expl...
|47
|ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|skoop98021
|14
|Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE
|Mar '17
|Shesaid
|1
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar '17
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kirkland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC