Firefighters battle three-alarm office building fire
A three-alarm fire destroyed a significant portion of a commercial building at the Columbia Business Park Tuesday evening. Located at 13427 NE 20th St., in North Bellevue, nine businesses were believed to be affected, with several suffering major damage by fire and smoke.
