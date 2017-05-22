Exclusive: TPG nears deal for broadband operator WaveDivision Holdings
Private equity firm TPG Global LLC is nearing a deal to buy regional broadband operator WaveDivision Holdings LLC for more than $2 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The deal would combine Wave with RCN Telecom Services LLC and Grande Communications Networks, the broadband providers that TPG already owns, the sources said.
