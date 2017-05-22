Exclusive: TPG nears deal for broadba...

Exclusive: TPG nears deal for broadband operator WaveDivision Holdings

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Reuters

Private equity firm TPG Global LLC is nearing a deal to buy regional broadband operator WaveDivision Holdings LLC for more than $2 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The deal would combine Wave with RCN Telecom Services LLC and Grande Communications Networks, the broadband providers that TPG already owns, the sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kirkland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Apr '17 Qween Sophia 27
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Apr '17 slick willie expl... 46
ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12) Apr '17 skoop98021 14
Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE Mar '17 Shesaid 1
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
See all Kirkland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kirkland Forum Now

Kirkland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kirkland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Kirkland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC