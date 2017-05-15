Email from City Hall urges fire depar...

Email from City Hall urges fire department brass to support interim...

Thursday May 11 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

An email written by the city employee heading recruitment of a new Spokane fire chief raises questions about the impartiality of the selection process. Meghann Steinolfson, the city's human resources analyst in charge of setting up the recruitment process, sent an email to members of the department's command staff Monday urging them to attend the public forum and "not only meet the candidates, but to support Chief Schaeffer."

