Council Roundup: Studying proposed La...

Council Roundup: Studying proposed Land Use Code amendment

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: City of Bellevue

On Monday, the City Council voted 6-to-1 to proceed studying a proposed amendment to the Land Use Code. Councilmember Lynne Robinson cast the dissenting vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kirkland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Apr '17 Qween Sophia 27
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Apr '17 slick willie expl... 46
ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12) Apr '17 skoop98021 14
Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE Mar '17 Shesaid 1
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
See all Kirkland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kirkland Forum Now

Kirkland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kirkland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kirkland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,852 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC