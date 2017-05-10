Comment period open for Energize East...

Comment period open for Energize Eastside draft EIS

The Phase 2 draft environmental impact statement for Puget Sound Energy's proposed Energize Eastside project has been published and is now in the 45-day public comment period. Residents can comment on the draft report through Wednesday, June 21. There are multiple ways to submit feedback: The City of Bellevue will host the second public hearing on Thursday, May 25, at City Hall, 450 110th Ave. NE, 6-9 p.m. Additional hearings will be in Renton at Oliver Hazen High School on Tuesday, May 23, and Rose Hill Elementary School in Kirkland on Saturday, June 3. Attendance is optional -- you can provide comments without attending a public hearing.

