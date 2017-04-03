Review: Kirkland exhibit asks, Is connectivity really bringing us closer together?
The glowing little screen you hold in the palm of your hand can make you feel linked to realities that leapfrog oceans and continents. But for the companion sitting beside you, your focus on your smartphone's brightly glowing attractions can look like a total communications shutdown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kirkland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|15 hr
|No he is not
|26
|Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE
|Mar 28
|Shesaid
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Mar 27
|Emilee94
|26
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar '17
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kirkland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC