Proposed development could ease Leavenworth's housing, traffic woes

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Wenatchee World

Soils are very saturated this spring and over 100 landslides and ground failures have already The site of Willkommen Village, outlined in yellow, will include a proposed apartment complex, park-and-ride lot, new streets and possibly a new hotel. - New development at the east end of this Bavarian-themed village could help ease the city's housing crunch, offer relief to peak-season traffic woes and boost tourism with scores of new hotel rooms, Leavenworth city officials said this week.

