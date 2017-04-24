New law seeks to combat vulnerable ad...

New law seeks to combat vulnerable adult exploitation, abuse

Vulnerable adults would be better protected against financial exploitation and neglect in Washington state under a new law awaiting the governor's signature. The legislation, requested by the attorney general, would create a new crime of theft involving a vulnerable adult - any person 18 years or older who is clearly mentally or physically unable to care for himself or herself or suffers from a cognitive impairment.

