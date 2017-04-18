Man charged in fatal Washington mall shooting found dead in jail cell

A 20-year-old man accused of fatally shooting five people at a Macy's store in a Washington state mall last year was found dead in a jail cell, authorities said. Jail personnel found Arcan Cetin unresponsive Sunday evening and began multiple lifesaving measures, including CPR, but were unable to revive him, according to a news release from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.