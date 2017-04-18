Man charged in fatal Washington mall shooting found dead in jail cell
A 20-year-old man accused of fatally shooting five people at a Macy's store in a Washington state mall last year was found dead in a jail cell, authorities said. Jail personnel found Arcan Cetin unresponsive Sunday evening and began multiple lifesaving measures, including CPR, but were unable to revive him, according to a news release from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.
Kirkland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Apr 21
|Qween Sophia
|27
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr 12
|slick willie expl...
|47
|ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12)
|Apr 11
|skoop98021
|14
|Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE
|Mar 28
|Shesaid
|1
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar '17
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
