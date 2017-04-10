Kirkland-based Wave Broadband buys Ca...

Kirkland-based Wave Broadband buys Cascadelink - its 22nd purchase

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Seattle Times

The latest target in Wave Broadband's continuing acquisition spree is Seattle-based Cascadelink, a company that brings internet service to condo and apartment buildings. Cascadelink is the 22nd acquisition for the Kirkland broadband company, which earlier this year scooped up similarly named Cascade Networks.

