Kirkland-based Wave Broadband buys Cascadelink - its 22nd purchase
The latest target in Wave Broadband's continuing acquisition spree is Seattle-based Cascadelink, a company that brings internet service to condo and apartment buildings. Cascadelink is the 22nd acquisition for the Kirkland broadband company, which earlier this year scooped up similarly named Cascade Networks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Kirkland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|20 hr
|slick willie expl...
|47
|ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12)
|Tue
|skoop98021
|14
|Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE
|Mar 28
|Shesaid
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Mar 27
|Emilee94
|26
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar '17
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kirkland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC