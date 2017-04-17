King County Councilmember Claudia Bal...

King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci to open NPI's 2017 Spring Fundraising Gala

Today, we are very happy to announce that King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci will be the opening speaker at our 2017 Spring Fundraising Gala , which will take place April 29th at the Mercer Island Community & Event Center. A former Bellevue City Councilmember, Claudia joined the King County Council last year following her overwhelming 2015 victory over entrenched Republican Jane Hague.

