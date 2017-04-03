Fly faster, cheaper, and cleaner with...

Fly faster, cheaper, and cleaner with Zunum Aero electric planes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Digital Trends

How does 40 percent shorter door-to-door air travel time at 80 percent cheaper fares sound to you? What if you could throw in 80 percent lower emissions? The promises of economy, efficiency, and environmental responsibility are the three pillars of Zunum Aero 's business model, Venture Beat reports . Kirkland, Washington-based Zunum Aero plans to use 10-to-50 seat aircraft for regional flights for trips up to 700 miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kirkland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE Mar 28 Shesaid 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Mar 27 Emilee94 26
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Feb '17 Retribution 3
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
See all Kirkland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kirkland Forum Now

Kirkland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kirkland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Kirkland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC