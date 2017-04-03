Fly faster, cheaper, and cleaner with Zunum Aero electric planes
How does 40 percent shorter door-to-door air travel time at 80 percent cheaper fares sound to you? What if you could throw in 80 percent lower emissions? The promises of economy, efficiency, and environmental responsibility are the three pillars of Zunum Aero 's business model, Venture Beat reports . Kirkland, Washington-based Zunum Aero plans to use 10-to-50 seat aircraft for regional flights for trips up to 700 miles.
