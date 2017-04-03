Diesel fuel spills into Lake Washington

Diesel fuel spills into Lake Washington

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: City of Bellevue

At approximately 9 p.m., Monday, the Bellevue Fire Department responded to a fuel spill at the Shell station in the 6400 block of Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast. Firefighters found a fueling operation that had overfilled a tank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Bellevue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kirkland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE Mar 28 Shesaid 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Mar 27 Emilee94 26
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Feb '17 Retribution 3
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
See all Kirkland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kirkland Forum Now

Kirkland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kirkland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Kirkland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,344 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC