Create World buys Bellevue office park for $19M
The Belle-View Office Park at 275-325 118th Ave. S.E. has sold for $19 million, according to King County records. The sellers were two LLCs associated with Kirkland investor Michael J. Raskin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce.
