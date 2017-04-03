Create World buys Bellevue office par...

Create World buys Bellevue office park for $19M

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce

The Belle-View Office Park at 275-325 118th Ave. S.E. has sold for $19 million, according to King County records. The sellers were two LLCs associated with Kirkland investor Michael J. Raskin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kirkland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE Mar 28 Shesaid 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Mar 27 Emilee94 26
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Feb '17 Retribution 3
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
See all Kirkland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kirkland Forum Now

Kirkland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kirkland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Kirkland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC