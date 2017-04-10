Construction firms cited after worker...

Construction firms cited after workers suffer electrical burns

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries has proposed penalties for three Washington construction companies after a crane boom made contact with high-voltage power lines at a construction site in Seattle, injuring two workers. Seattle-based Marpac Construction L.L.C., Kirkland, Washington-based Spartan Concrete Inc., and Everett, Washington-based Shaffer Crane & Equipment Inc. face safety violations after two workers suffered severe electrical burns during the incident when 14 kilovolts traveled down the crane's hoist line to the men working below the power lines, Labor & Industries said in a Monday statement.

