Chick-fil-A announces two more Seattle-area locations
The extremely popular fried-chicken sandwich chain now plans a total of four new locations for greater Seattle in 2017. The extremely popular Chick-fil-A chain has announced plans for two new Seattle-area branches: Bothell and Federal Way .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kirkland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Apr 12
|slick willie expl...
|47
|ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12)
|Apr 11
|skoop98021
|14
|Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE
|Mar 28
|Shesaid
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Mar 27
|Emilee94
|26
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar '17
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kirkland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC