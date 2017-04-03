BitTitan Unveils The Next-Gen Version Of Its Managed Services Automation Platform
BitTitan on Tuesday released a major update to its platform for powering delivery of managed services, a solution the company says helps legacy partners convert their practices to capture cloud-based revenue streams. The standout Microsoft-aligned ISV, based in Kirkland, Wash., offers popular migration and management tools used by 11,000 solution providers.
