BitTitan Unveils The Next-Gen Version...

BitTitan Unveils The Next-Gen Version Of Its Managed Services Automation Platform

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: CRN

BitTitan on Tuesday released a major update to its platform for powering delivery of managed services, a solution the company says helps legacy partners convert their practices to capture cloud-based revenue streams. The standout Microsoft-aligned ISV, based in Kirkland, Wash., offers popular migration and management tools used by 11,000 solution providers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kirkland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE Mar 28 Shesaid 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Mar 27 Emilee94 26
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Feb '17 Retribution 3
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
See all Kirkland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kirkland Forum Now

Kirkland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kirkland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Kirkland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,035 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC