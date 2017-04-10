A three-story Kirkland home blends No...

A three-story Kirkland home blends Northwest warmth and contemporary coolness

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Seattle Times

"The home's exterior materials are primarily stained horizontal clear cedar planks from British Columbia, COR-TEN steel panels wrapping the garage and stair elements, and Montana ledgestone applied to the vertical fireplace chimneys," says architect Rick Chesmore. Landscaping is by the Nussbaum Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kirkland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Wed slick willie expl... 47
ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12) Apr 11 skoop98021 14
Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE Mar 28 Shesaid 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Mar 27 Emilee94 26
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
Helping spread the word. Feb '17 Helping hand 1
See all Kirkland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kirkland Forum Now

Kirkland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kirkland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Kirkland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,791 • Total comments across all topics: 280,290,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC