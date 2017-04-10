A three-story Kirkland home blends Northwest warmth and contemporary coolness
"The home's exterior materials are primarily stained horizontal clear cedar planks from British Columbia, COR-TEN steel panels wrapping the garage and stair elements, and Montana ledgestone applied to the vertical fireplace chimneys," says architect Rick Chesmore. Landscaping is by the Nussbaum Group.
