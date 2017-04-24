A congresswoman about town halls

A congresswoman about town halls

Monday Apr 17

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Diana Edinger, 13, met U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene at a town hall meeting Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish on Tuesday, April 11. Hundreds of residents in Washington's 1st Congressional District came to ask and listen to U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene's answer questions during a town hall meeting at Glacier Peak High School last Tuesday. Topics ranged from President Donald Trump's political strategies to health care reform, and a last-minute discussion on climate change.

Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

