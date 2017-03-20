XKL's Flexible Architecture Solution,...

XKL's Flexible Architecture Solution, FlexArc, Enables Rapid...

Next generation networks require solutions that can provision and scale nimbly to enhance overall user experience. FlexArc supports these networks by offering increased control and flexibility at Layer 1. Designed by XKL's team of engineers, FlexArc supports quick provisioning and enables rapid scalability of critical network infrastructure on an as-needed basis.

