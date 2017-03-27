Washington House considers tougher DUI law, new way to get blood...
As the Legislature moves once again toward imposing tougher penalties for people who repeatedly drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, it must also consider changing how police determine a driver was smoking pot. Spokane County had 1,216 DUI arrests last year, County Prosecutor Larry Haskell told the House Public Safety Committee, "and those are only the ones that got caught."
