Trump Didn't Get Luxury-Model Air Force One
Video Of Kids Pleading For Kidney Donor For Mom Goes Viral A video of a brother and sister pleading for a new kidney for their mom has gone viral. US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kirkland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE
|Mar 28
|Shesaid
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Mar 27
|Emilee94
|26
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar '17
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb '17
|Helping hand
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kirkland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC