It's not too late to be a "lunch buddy mentor" or tutor

What are you doing during your lunch break? Running errands? Eating at your desk? Spending time mentoring a student in a local school? Why not turn your lunch break into an opportunity to have a positive impact on the life of a child? Lake Washington School District's LINKS Mentoring Program is looking for volunteers. In as little as one hour per week, you could positively impact the life of a child in our community.

