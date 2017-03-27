EvergreenHealth Opens New Progressive Care Unit
The new PCU, located on the fourth floor of the hospital's Silver tower, adds 31 inpatient rooms equipped with advanced patient-care technology and innovative design. The opening of the fourth-floor PCU will be followed later this spring by the addition of a 31-bed cardiovascular and neurovascular unit on the Silver tower's fifth floor, as well.
