Don't believe everything you read: Trump did not get a luxury-model Air Force One
A widely shared story that claims to include photos of a recently delivered plane that will serve as Air Force One for President Donald Trump is false. The pictures included in the story do not show the presidential plane and are conceptual renderings from an outfitter of luxury aircraft.
