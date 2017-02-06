XKL Underscores Commitment to Flexible Network Architecture with Family of DarkStar Inline Amplif...
XKL's inline amplifier solutions are all Class 1M laser products, thus allowing for simple deployments and management. This integration of robust optical components and XKL's optical engineering expertise enables network flexibility and makes XKL's amplifiers ideal for long haul, regional, and shorter applications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Kirkland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb 1
|Helping hand
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Jan 27
|Jackie R
|23
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16)
|Oct '16
|toothless in Seattle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kirkland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC