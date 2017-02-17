Volumetric Compensation for Aerospace Applications
Prawest needed to improve machine tool accuracy. Etalon's LaseTracer-NC and KinematicsComp from Heidenhain enabled the shop to make dimensionally accurate workpieces without readjustments.
