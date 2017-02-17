Urban Float expanding flotation spa chain
Urban Float, a Kirkland-based chain of flotation spas, is growing, with new franchisees in Houston adding to the company's soon-to-be five locations in Washington. The spas feature light- and sound-controlled pods filled with 200 gallons of water and more than 1,200 pounds of Epsom salt.
