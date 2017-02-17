Traffic jams cost U.S. drivers $1,200...

Traffic jams cost U.S. drivers $1,200 a year: study

Read more: WHTC

Traffic jams cost U.S. drivers an average of $1,200 a year in wasted fuel and time, and much more in Los Angeles, the city with the world's biggest rush hour traffic delays, according to a study by INRIX Inc released on Monday. INRIX, based in Kirkland, Washington, aggregates and analyzes traffic data collected from vehicles and highway infrastructure.

