Traffic jams cost U.S. drivers $1,200 a year: study
Traffic jams cost U.S. drivers an average of $1,200 a year in wasted fuel and time, and much more in Los Angeles, the city with the world's biggest rush hour traffic delays, according to a study by INRIX Inc released on Monday. INRIX, based in Kirkland, Washington, aggregates and analyzes traffic data collected from vehicles and highway infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Kirkland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Feb 10
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb 9
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb 1
|Helping hand
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12)
|Jun '16
|luvsmilk
|13
Find what you want!
Search Kirkland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC