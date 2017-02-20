Study confirms vitamin D protects aga...

Study confirms vitamin D protects against colds and flu

A review of 25 clinical trials in 14 countries some with conflicting results yielded"the first definitive evidence of a link between vitamin D and flu prevention researchers claim It's always been known that Vitamin D helps protect our bones, but evidence of the benefits of taking Vitamin D supplements to help guard immunity has been more controversial. "This may be particularly important for people in the United Kingdom who are at high risk of vitamin Ddeficiency, particularly in the winter", he said, adding that higher doses than now recommended for bone health might be needed and called for more trials.

