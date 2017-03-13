L.A. has the world's worst traffic. H...

L.A. has the world's worst traffic. How do we fix it?

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Are we there yet? If you're a commuter in Los Angeles, the most likely answer is "not yet," according to transportation analytics researcher INRIX. When it comes to the sheer volume of time wasted in slow-moving traffic, L.A. tops INRIX's recently released list of over 1,000 international cities, with 104 hours per driver.

