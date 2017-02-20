Iran sells crude oil at $51.44 per crude oilin a week
Crude futures traded slightly higher on February 20, but the gains were limited as soaring USA rigs and record stockpiles block efforts of OPEC and other major producers. USA energy companies added oil rigs for a fifth consecutive week, Baker Hughes said on Friday, extending a nine-month recovery with producers encouraged by higher crude prices, which have traded mostly over $50 a barrel since late November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Kirkland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Feb 10
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb 9
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb 1
|Helping hand
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12)
|Jun '16
|luvsmilk
|13
Find what you want!
Search Kirkland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC