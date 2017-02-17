Greenpoint secures completion contrac...

Greenpoint secures completion contract for BBJ 787 pair

Boeing Business Jet completions specialist Greenpoint Technologies has secured a contract from an unnamed customer for the completion of a BBJ 787-8 and a 787-9. The contract marks the first 787-9 completion project for the Kirkland, Washington-based company and its third 787-8.

