EvergreenHealth and Overlake Medical Center form Eastside Health Alliance
BELLEVUE/KIRKLAND, WA - - EvergreenHealth and Overlake Medical Center have formed Eastside Health Alliance, a joint venture to improve access, coordination of care and offer the greatest quality and value to residents of the Puget Sound's Eastside. Formation of a single Eastside Clinically Integrated Network , known as the Eastside Health Network, which combines Overlake Provider Network and Evergreen Health Partners to standardize quality improvement; patient care management for proper utilization of care; clinical protocol development; and work directly with business and payers to enhance value and lower the cost of care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redmond Neighborhood Blog.
Add your comments below
Kirkland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helping spread the word.
|19 hr
|Helping hand
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Jan 27
|Jackie R
|23
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16)
|Oct '16
|toothless in Seattle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kirkland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC