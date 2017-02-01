EvergreenHealth and Overlake Medical ...

EvergreenHealth and Overlake Medical Center form Eastside Health Alliance

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Redmond Neighborhood Blog

BELLEVUE/KIRKLAND, WA - - EvergreenHealth and Overlake Medical Center have formed Eastside Health Alliance, a joint venture to improve access, coordination of care and offer the greatest quality and value to residents of the Puget Sound's Eastside. Formation of a single Eastside Clinically Integrated Network , known as the Eastside Health Network, which combines Overlake Provider Network and Evergreen Health Partners to standardize quality improvement; patient care management for proper utilization of care; clinical protocol development; and work directly with business and payers to enhance value and lower the cost of care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redmond Neighborhood Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kirkland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Helping spread the word. 19 hr Helping hand 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Jan 27 Jackie R 23
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 3
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
Bottom's Up! Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16) Oct '16 toothless in Seattle 2
See all Kirkland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kirkland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for King County was issued at February 02 at 4:00PM PST

Kirkland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kirkland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Kirkland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,167 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC