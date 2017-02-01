EvergreenHealth and Overlake Medical Center form Eastside Health Alliance

BELLEVUE/KIRKLAND, WA - - EvergreenHealth and Overlake Medical Center have formed Eastside Health Alliance, a joint venture to improve access, coordination of care and offer the greatest quality and value to residents of the Puget Sound's Eastside. Formation of a single Eastside Clinically Integrated Network , known as the Eastside Health Network, which combines Overlake Provider Network and Evergreen Health Partners to standardize quality improvement; patient care management for proper utilization of care; clinical protocol development; and work directly with business and payers to enhance value and lower the cost of care.

