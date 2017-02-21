Discover Burien Announces New Executi...

Discover Burien Announces New Executive Director, Bruce Wynn

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Highline Times

Discover Burien is very pleased to welcome our new Executive Director Bruce Wynn to the organization. Mr. Wynn comes to us with extensive experience as the former Executive Director for the Kirkland Chamber of Commerce and the Interbay Neighborhood Association where he successfully propelled those groups into a force for economic development while forging important partnerships in those communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Highline Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kirkland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Feb 10 Go Blue Forever 25
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb 9 Marguerite Ridgway 18
Helping spread the word. Feb 1 Helping hand 1
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
Yarrow Point Music Thread (Oct '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 3
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
ANR ABF Relationships in Kirkland (Jul '12) Jun '16 luvsmilk 13
See all Kirkland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kirkland Forum Now

Kirkland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kirkland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Kirkland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC