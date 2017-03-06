Cross Bronx Expressway named most con...

Cross Bronx Expressway named most congested city roadway in U.S.

Monday Feb 20 Read more: New York Daily News

The Cross Bronx Expressway has been rated the most congested urban roadway in the country, according to a new study. During the evening rush hour, motorists lost an average of 86 hours a year in 2016, crawling at an average speed of 14 mph along the roughly 7-mile corridor of I-95 that extends from Exit 6A to the George Washington Bridge.

