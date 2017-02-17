Bills seek to address growth ruling
Clark County officials have been monitoring the potential effects of last year's Supreme Court decision that requires counties to determine if water is available for a proposed development before issuing building permits. Unlike counties elsewhere , Clark County hasn't considered any legislation that would change its permitting process.
