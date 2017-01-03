Federal prosecutors say Bellevue developer bilked Chinese investors
Prosecutors claim he raised more than $150 million from foreign investors that he claimed would be used on Puget Sound-area projects. Dargey is alleged to have led his investors to believe they would obtain legal United States residency by making the investments.
