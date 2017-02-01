Do You Believe In Miracles?
Do you believe in miracles? Good news! A process is underway between the County, Redmond, Bellevue and Kirkland for an East King County "Aquatic/Recreation Facility." King County Councilmember Balducci successfully advocated for up to $2 million for a facility during the 2017-2018 budget process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redmond Neighborhood Blog.
