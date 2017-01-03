Columbia Hospitality Expands Northwes...

Columbia Hospitality Expands Northwest Portfolio With The Heathman Hotel In Kirkland

11 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Columbia Hospitality, a Seattle-based hospitality management and consulting company, announces a new management and operating agreement with The Heathman Hotel, effective Jan. 1, 2017. Situated in the heart of Kirkland, Wash., and just steps away from the downtown waterfront, the independent, full-service hotel and Trellis Restaurant join Columbia Hospitality's portfolio of award-winning properties.

